Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Final Date & Partners Trailer

Related Posts
- Learn The Panther VR Release Date At The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition
There's a sneaky surprise waiting for you in the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on…
- Low-Fi Returns To The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition In June
You've been asking and we can finally confirm: yes, Low-Fi will be returning to the…
Zeena Al-Obaidi
Zeena is UploadVR's video specialist with experience in the VR and gaming industries. Her love for VR started back when she was reporting on the launches of major headsets in 2016, and is flourishing now that she can shine a spotlight on how far the industry has come as our Video Producer. She will be bringing you tons of content throughout the week, including the VRecap, regular gaming and culture showcases, and more - subscribe to our [YouTube] channel for the latest.Twitter
Share This