Upload VR Showcase Winter 2021: Everything Announced

We’ve returned with another Upload VR Showcase which saw 23 games in this winter 2021 lineup. Here’s every announcement made during the show:

Fast Travel Games’ next VR title is a spin-off of popular city-building simulation, Cities: Skylines, named Cities: VR.

We’ve got our first look at Secret Location’s upcoming multiplayer VR shooter, Nerf Ultimate Championship. Oh, and a beta’s on the way too.

We finally have a release date for the early access version of brutal VR rhythm game, Against, and it’s not far off.

Lucky’s Tale, one of the first VR-exclusive games and one of the first Oculus-exclusive titles, is coming to PSVR and SteamVR soon.

The Chewllers is a new cooperative tower defense shooter for VR, coming to Quest, PSVR and PC VR soon.

We’ve got a fresh look at upcoming VR JRPG, Ruins Magus, straight from the Upload VR Showcase.

Promising immersive cockpit title, Ziggy’s Cosmic Adventures, is coming to Quest 2 around the same time as the PC edition in late 2022.

Joy Way’s upcoming super-powered shooter, Outlier, is releasing on PC VR in Q1 2022.

Smash Drums is officially out on the Oculus store for Quest and Quest 2.

Hyper Dash Winter Update

Ultrawings 2 Gameplay On Quest 2

Neat Corp’s laid-back farming sim, Garden of the Sea, is moving out of early access and onto Quest in 2022.

Zulubo Productions just revealed a massive new level for upcoming VR FPS, Vertigo 2.

Publisher nDreams and developer PurpleYonder just gave us our best look yet at upcoming VR city-building simulator, Little Cities.

Vertigo Games gave us a first look at how After The Fall looks and runs across all three launch platforms ahead of next week’s release.

Resolution Games

Former Shenmue and Shin Megami Tensei developers at EALoGames have revealed a new cooperative horror game named Paranormal Hunter, and it’s got full VR support.

I Expect You To Die developer Schell Games’ next project is a VR cooking game called Lost Recipes.

Ragnarock studio Wanadev has announced a sequel to VR horror game, Propagation VR. It will be a full title, named Propagation: Paradise Hotel.

VR MMO Zenith: The Last City is getting a beta later this month.

Quill’s next adventure isn’t too far off; Moss Book 2 releases in spring 2022.

Let us know which announcements were you favourite in the comments below, and join us in June 2022 for our Summer Upload VR Showcase during E3.