Upload VR Showcase Winter 2022 Livestream Date & Time

The Upload VR Showcase is back! Tune into the show on December 7th at 11am Pacific!

We’ve got dozens of VR trailers and videos collected from studios ranging from small indies to some of VR’s biggest developers! Our 2022 Winter Showcase includes videos confirming details around highly anticipated new features for major VR games, eye-popping trailers revealing release dates for highly anticipated titles, and of course first-ever worldwide announcements for upcoming VR games!

For those of you in other parts of the world, here’s the broadcast time across a couple of time zones:

11:00am Pacific (PT), December 7

1:00pm Central (CT), December 7

2:00pm Eastern Time (ET), December 7

7:00pm London (GMT), December 7

6:00am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT), December 8

We’ve got a 48-minute presentation of exciting game updates, announcements and exclusive reveals to show you. If you don’t have time for the whole event we’ll have articles publishing on UploadVR with details behind the announcements as soon as they premiere, but we definitely encourage you to stay tuned to the end of the show for some of the most dizzying reveals.

We’ll embed our livestream link below soon for the UploadVR Winter Showcase, but you can also check out our last show here and bookmark our Showcase page to get the latest.

What Is The Upload VR Showcase?

Not sure what an Upload VR Showcase is? It’s similar to something like a Nintendo Direct, just for VR! Our latest showcase will fill you in on all new titles, game updates and more coming to your headset soon.

This winter’s Upload VR Showcase is sponsored by Vertigo Games, as well as MyDearest, Wenkly Studio, Raw Fury, AEXLAB and WanadevStudio. Thanks to everyone for making our latest showcase possible.

Be sure to tune in to the stream over on our YouTube channel or with our friends over at IGN at 11am PT tomorrow – we can’t wait!