UploadVR’s Best VR Of 2019 Awards Is LIVE From VR Tomorrow!

2019 was an incredible year for VR. Join us at 10:30am PST (18:30 UTC) tomorrow LIVE on YouTube to find out our top picks for the year.

We’re using the same virtual space we use for The VR Download, our weekly podcast. Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

Since we’re live, you can weigh in with your opinion via the YouTube comments and your comment may be read out on air.

Categories

Click here for a full list of the nominees for each category.

Best Hardware

Best PSVR Game/Experience

Best Oculus Quest Game/Experience

Best PC VR Game/Experience

Best Location-Based VR

Best Ongoing Support

Best Multiplayer/Social

Most Immersive Moment

Best Visuals

Most Active VR Game/Experience

Developer of the Year

Most Anticipated VR Game/Experience

And finally, we’ll have our Overall Best VR Of 2019!