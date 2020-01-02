UploadVR’s Best VR Of 2019 Awards Is LIVE From VR Tomorrow!

2019 was an incredible year for VR. Join us at 10:30am PST (18:30 UTC) tomorrow LIVE on YouTube to find out our top picks for the year.
We’re using the same virtual space we use for The VR Download, our weekly podcast. Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.
Since we’re live, you can weigh in with your opinion via the YouTube comments and your comment may be read out on air.
Categories
Click here for a full list of the nominees for each category.
- Best Hardware
- Best PSVR Game/Experience
- Best Oculus Quest Game/Experience
- Best PC VR Game/Experience
- Best Location-Based VR
- Best Ongoing Support
- Best Multiplayer/Social
- Most Immersive Moment
- Best Visuals
- Most Active VR Game/Experience
- Developer of the Year
- Most Anticipated VR Game/Experience
And finally, we’ll have our Overall Best VR Of 2019!