UploadVR Seeking Staff Writer / Game Reviewer

Are you an experienced journalist? Are you interested in the next generation of personal computing? Do you believe in the long-term promise of VR to bring together people who are physically far from one another?

If that’s you, please keep reading.

UploadVR is looking to hire an experienced writer who can help our audience sort fact from fiction, put a spotlight on innovative and interesting work in virtual reality, and help our audience understand what they need to know.

Ideally, our next staff writer is already familiar with VR games and headsets and can quickly identify how a developer’s intent and execution will resonate with players. You’ll be expected to test the latest VR content and the successful candidate will be skilled at communicating on a deadline, either in writing or video, what players need to know about specific pieces of software.

The role will see you produce varied content covering all aspects of the VR and AR industry. However, we’re also looking for someone with a particular focus on VR games and software, with an expectation that you will significantly bolster our game reviews coverage. The ideal candidate will need to be prepared to test VR games ahead of release and prepare written reviews under tight deadlines.

Other responsibilities may include:

– Producing occasional video content, as needed

– Appearances on our podcasts broadcast live from VR, such as The VR Gamescast

– Attending industry events to preview new games and hardware

– Capturing VR gameplay footage

Minimum Qualifications, Skills & Experience

– Excellent oral and written communication skills

– Prior journalism experience with games or VR/AR journalism preferred

– Solid understanding of best SEO practices

– Strong familiarity with VR/AR headsets, games and content (bonus points if you own a headset or gaming PC already)

– Strong general knowledge of the gaming and technology industries

– Willing to travel

– Willing to spend significant time in headsets

– Willing to work remotely, organizing meetings and coordinating content across several time zones

Recommended Qualifications, Skills and Experience

– Prior experience reviewing games (VR or otherwise)

– Experience recording gameplay footage (especially VR)

– Video editing experience using tools such as Adobe Premiere or Final Cut Pro

– Basic understanding of Adobe Photoshop

How To Apply

To apply, please email a copy of your resume to jobs@uploadvr.com, alongside a cover letter detailing how you fit the criteria for the position and including links to samples of your work.

UploadVR strives to create an inclusive and diverse workplace, and we encourage applicants from diverse and underrepresented backgrounds to apply.

About UploadVR

We’re a small team of journalists distributed around the globe dedicated to charting the next generation of personal computing. We don’t have a physical office and we’re independent as a publication while striving for accuracy, integrity and fairness in all that we do. We advocate for the consumer first and are transparent about our practices and standards. We respect unique perspectives and collaborate both internally as well as with freelancers and correspondents to ensure we’re providing useful insight. We’re also in constant contact with numerous developers and researchers to understand VR’s changing landscape as we endeavor to communicate exactly how new technologies will change the game.

At UploadVR, we believe VR’s greatest superpower is its ability to collapse distance and bring people together. We have no illusions, though, that the path forward is obvious or that our current conceptions about this medium will still be true in a couple year’s time. That means we’re constantly learning both individually, and as a team, how to hone our voice and more effectively reach the people who need direct answers about how best to spend their time and money.