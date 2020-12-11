Next Week: UploadVR’s Winter Wrap-Up With All-New Reveals!

In search of that festive feeling? Well we’ve got a little surprise for you – UploadVR’s Winter Wrap-Up kicks off next week!

We’ll be rounding out the year in style with the help of some of our most anticipated projects of 2021. Join us every day next week at 9am PT when we’ll be debuting exclusive content for new VR games and incoming updates for some of 2020’s best titles. Check out the full schedule below!

Get Festive With UploadVR’s Winter Wrap-Up!

Starting out on Monday we’ll have the very first footage of a new Quest 2 game. What is it? We’re keeping that under wraps for now – you’ll just have to tune in to find out! Moving on to Tuesday, the team at Resolution Games has updates on its 1v1 shooter, Blaston, as well as a sneak peek at the just-announced turn-based RPG, Demeo.

Wednesday brings seasons greetings from Fast Travel Games as the team talks five reasons to play its new game, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife, complete with the first-ever Quest 2 development footage! Meanwhile, Vertigo Games takes over Thursday with new looks at two games it’s publishing in the new year – Traffic Jams and Unplugged.

Finally, on Friday, we’ll round out the week with a brand new look at Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual. We can’t wait to see what the team at Happy Giant has in store.

But that’s far from all! Across the week we’ll have plenty more content to share, including a chat with Atlas V about its upcoming slate of VR movies, a first look at Arizona Sunshine’s new horde map, and the reveal of an all-new VR kaiju game! Plus team Upload will be in the Download studio to talk over some of the year’s biggest topics and look forward to what’s coming in 2021. Don’t miss out on Friday, when we’ll reveal our full VR awards 2020 nominations!

So that’s next week sorted for you! UploadVR’s Winter Wrap-Up is coming in hot – don’t miss it.