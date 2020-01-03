Vader Immortal Lightsaber Dojo Arcade VR Experience Now Available In Six Locations

ILMxLAB announced that a Star Wars arcade VR experience based around the Lightsaber Dojo sections of Vader Immortal opened at six locations in the United States last month.

The arcade experience is produced in collaboration with location-based VR company Nomadic. The experience uses Oculus Quests, allowing players to play through the Lightsaber Dojo from the Vader Immortal games and compete on leaderboards for high scores. Each chapter of the full Vader Immortal experience, available on the Oculus Rift and Quest, came with a Lightsaber Dojo mini game that could be played independently from the main campaign, but was sometimes equally as fun.

These new arcade experiences will only feature the independent, high score-focused Lightsaber Dojo sections and will not allow players to run through any of the campaign sections of the main Vader Immortal storyline. The Lightsaber Dojo arcade experience will allow you to choose lightsabers from some of the franchise’s most iconic characters– Obi Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and Mace Windu, to name a few – which they can use in conjunction with force skills to grab, stun and crush opponents.

The first six locations for the Lightsaber Dojo arcade experience are as follows:

Cinemark’s Century Cinema 16 – Mountain View, CA

Cinemark’s Century Huntington Beach and XD – Huntington Beach, CA

Simon Center – Ontario, CA

Del Amo Fashion Center – Torrance, CA

Grapevine Mills – Grapevine, TV

The Hills at Jersey Gardens – Elizabeth, NJ

Tickets cannot be booked in advance, but can be purchased for $9.99 on a walk-up basis. You can read more about the arcade experience at the ILMxLAB site.