Vader Immortal Brings The Force To PSVR This Month

Vader Immortal [full review], the three-part Star Wars VR story from ILMxLAB that debuted on Quest and Rift previously, is coming to PSVR this month on August 25, 2020.

We already knew Vader Immortal was making its way to the PSVR, but today during the latest State of Play presentation we learned the package is actually releasing this month. In Vader Immortal you infiltrate Darth Vader’s base on Mustafar and eventually come face to face with the Sith Lord.

Notably, it features a highly immersive narrative experience that we describe as “story living” more than playing a game. It’s like being at the center of your own Star Wars film.

In fact, if you don’t have interest in playing it or don’t mind spoilers, you can watch an entire cinematic-style playthrough from start to finish right here:

It doesn’t sound like there will be any new content in the PSVR version of Vader Immortal as far as we know. In addition to the campaign itself there are also lightsaber dojo training levels that pit you against droids that swing electrified batons and shoot blasters at you from all directions.

On Oculus Quest spinning around to deflect and attack in Vader Immortal is no problem, but PSVR is a 180-degree platform primarily with only a single tracking camera. We’ll be interested to see how the dojo training translates to the more limited tracking environment.

Today PlayStation also revealed that Hitman 3 is coming to PSVR and the first two in the new trilogy will be getting updated with support too. Let us know what you think of the Vader Immortal news down in the comments below!