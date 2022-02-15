Competitive VR Shooter Vail Launches Alpha Tests This Weekend

There’s a chance to get a first look at competitive VR shooter, Vail, this weekend.

Developer AEXLAB has announced the launch of its first alpha playtest, and you can request access via Steam. It will kick off on February 19. Spaces will be limited, so best get a request in now if you’re interested in checking it out. Take a look at a trailer for the tests below.

Vail aims for fast-paced tactical battles on tight maps. Two sides fight it out with semi-realistic weapon handling and reloading. The game is headlined by a search and destory-style mode named Artifact, though there’s also a more traditional Team Deathmatch mode.

We went hands-on with Vail back in 2021. We thought the Counter-Strike-like action held a lot of promise, though it’s not a game that’s easy to pick up and play. Last year the developer also revealed more social options for the experience, including minigames inside its lobby.

As for a bigger launch? AEXLAB says Vail is aiming for a summer 2022 release for a more expansive beta test, but no word on a final rollout just yet.

Are you going to be checking out Vail’s first Alpha this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!