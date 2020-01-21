Valve Hosting Half-Life: Alyx AMA, New Concept Art Released

Valve announced that the Half-Life: Alyx development team will be doing an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit tomorrow morning.

The AMA will take place on the Half-Life subreddit from 9am Pacific tomorrow, less than 24 hours away, with questions submitted ahead of time. The announcement was made on Twitter and reads, “The Half-Life: Alyx team will be doing an AMA on https://reddit.com/r/HalfLife tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time. Come prepared with all your burning questions about the game’s development, because we’ll be there to answer some of them.”

The AMA thread is not yet posted on r/HalfLife, but you can expect it to go up sometime between now and 9am. If you have any questions for the development team and would like to see them answered, you’ll need to post them ahead of time once the thread goes live. On the Reddit post announcing the AMA, a r/HalfLife moderator has warned users to “limit jokes about Half-Life 3,” as the AMA “will be focused on Half-Life: Alyx.”

The announcement was also posted alongside a gorgeous piece of new concept art that looks absolutely stunning. In the art, Alyx appears to be scanning the wires in the wall, similar to a scene in the trailer, solving some kind of puzzle.

It’s been a big day for Half-Life fans – not only did Valve announce the AMA, but they also announced that from now until March, anyone can play the existing Half-Life games for free to prepare themselves for Half-Life: Alyx. The upcoming VR title is set between the events of Half-Life 1 and Half-Life 2, so you’ll now be able to get up to scratch on the story ahead of Alyx’s release.