Valve Releasing Half-Life: Alyx Home Environments To Index Buyers On March 4

Valve released more than 10 minutes of gameplay footage for Half-Life: Alyx and said buyers of Index hardware would get access to two SteamVR Home locations inspired by the game on Wednesday, March 4.

Valve Index hardware has been completely sold out in recent weeks. The company’s hardware production was impacted by the coronavirus but they said they expected to get a limited supply back in stock before the release of the first new Half-Life game in more than a decade on March 23. We expect those to sell out fast so sign up to “Notify Me” on the Index hardware page if you’re gonna try to grab one.

Half-Life: Alyx is available for pre-order today. Return to City 17 in just three weeks: https://t.co/NCOLWqSp3e #HalfLifeAlyx Learn more about today’s news: https://t.co/NCOLWqSp3e — Valve (@valvesoftware) March 2, 2020

The home environments are some of the pre-order bonuses for folks who purchased Valve Index hardware prior to the game’s release. Others include alternate gun skins for Alyx’s weapons and content for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive themed after the game.

The company also released some new Half-Life merchandise, with some of it available now and some coming soon. There’s also a poster on the way of Alyx’s key art that looks like it will be in limited supply.

We’re looking forward to diving into Half-Life: Alyx and know our readers are too. It’ll work with all SteamVR-compatible headsets, though some optional interactions in the game only work on the Valve Index controllers.

Are you ready to dive into Half-Life again? Let us know in the comments.