Valve Fixed Half-Life: Alyx So Hoarding Grenades In A Crate Works Better

Enterprising Half-Life: Alyx players, unhappy with only one slot to store a grenade or extra health at each wrist, discovered they could bring extra supplies with them through City 17 by lugging a crate through their journey.

While we haven’t tried it ourselves we’ve seen reports the initial versions of Half-Life: Alyx could get a bit buggy when you try this method of bringing along extra supplies. Valve just released version 1.2.1 of Half-Life: Alyx with some fixes, including “Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).”

The update also includes assorted changes that should help players in Windows MR and Vive headsets. Here’s a full list of changes.

Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).

Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR and Vive systems.

Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.

Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.

Fix for several crashes.

Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.

Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.

Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.

Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.

Half-Life: Alyx released on March 23 and Jamie Feltham reviewed the flagship Valve game as a 5/5. He’s played it through on almost all difficulties — even capturing the game in a fully cinematic playthrough for people who aren’t going to play it — and also interviewed some of the developers. I, however, wimped out at the first sight of some of the game’s scarier horror elements and took the game’s difficulty to a lower setting to calm my nerves. Now that carrying around supplies with a crate works better, though, I’m tempted to dive back in on hard.

Have you completed Half-Life: Alyx yet, or are you planning to give it another go? Let us know in the comments.