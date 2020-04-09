Valve Fixed Half-Life: Alyx So Hoarding Grenades In A Crate Works Better

Enterprising Half-Life: Alyx players, unhappy with only one slot to store a grenade or extra health at each wrist, discovered they could bring extra supplies with them through City 17 by lugging a crate through their journey.
While we haven’t tried it ourselves we’ve seen reports the initial versions of Half-Life: Alyx could get a bit buggy when you try this method of bringing along extra supplies. Valve just released version 1.2.1 of Half-Life: Alyx with some fixes, including “Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).”
The update also includes assorted changes that should help players in Windows MR and Vive headsets. Here’s a full list of changes.
- Fixes for issues with carrying contained objects (e.g. objects in a crate).
- Fix for hand orientation on Windows MR and Vive systems.
- Fix for some missing haptic feedback on Windows MR and Vive systems.
- Fix for controller systems that don’t have support for skeletal hand animation.
- Fix for exhausting GPU memory on Proton.
- Fix for several crashes.
- Fix for not properly falling back to English subtitles when selecting a language in Steam that is unsupported by Half-Life: Alyx.
- Improved rendering of Japanese narrow subtitles.
- Fixed a regression which rendered an empty subtitle panel even if the subtitles were only visible in the spectator window.
- Localization improvements in multiple supported languages.
Half-Life: Alyx released on March 23 and Jamie Feltham reviewed the flagship Valve game as a 5/5. He’s played it through on almost all difficulties — even capturing the game in a fully cinematic playthrough for people who aren’t going to play it — and also interviewed some of the developers. I, however, wimped out at the first sight of some of the game’s scarier horror elements and took the game’s difficulty to a lower setting to calm my nerves. Now that carrying around supplies with a crate works better, though, I’m tempted to dive back in on hard.
Have you completed Half-Life: Alyx yet, or are you planning to give it another go? Let us know in the comments.