Valve: Half-Life: Alyx Is ‘Our Return To This World, Not The End Of It’

Half-Life: Alyx might be Valve’s first new Half-Life game in nearly 13 years, but it probably won’t be its last.

Speaking to Game Informer in a recent interview, Valve’s Robin Walker stated that Alyx was a “return to this world, not the end of it.”

“Half-Life means a lot to us, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to refamiliarize ourselves with its characters, setting, and mechanics,” Walker said. “There are Half-Life: Alyx team members who have been at Valve since Half-Life 2, and quite a few who go back to the original Half-Life. There are also people on the team for whom Half-Life: Alyx is their first time working on this series at all – and many of them certainly hope it’s not the last. We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world, not the end of it.”

Well, that seems pretty clear. For the first time in over a decade, Valve is making it well known that more instalments in the Half-Life series are a distinct possibility. Are we dreaming?

The only question is: would another Half-Life game be in VR? At this point, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that the next Half-Life game after Alyx could be Half-Life 3 (don’t shoot me, I just said it wouldn’t be a stretch); would Valve really make that a VR exclusive game, too? Of course, it’s always possible that Valve could make more VR spin-offs and, when you think about it, the use of ‘this world’ could also apply to a new Portal game, which is set in the Half-Life universe.

It’s an exciting time to be a Half-Life fan again, then. But, for now, we’re just counting down the days, hours and minutes until Half-Life: Alyx’s release on March 23. We’ll be bringing you plenty more coverage of the game in the build up to launch, so make sure to check back. In the meantime, why not have another watch of those gorgeous gameplay videos from earlier this week?