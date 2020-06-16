Valve Adds New Half-Life: Alyx Modding Tutorials And Example Weapons

Earlier this week Valve released Update 1.4.1 for Half-Life: Alyx which introduces a handful of crash and bug fixes for the game and workshop, as well as adds new Workshop Documentation and features to help new modders and creators.

In the update notes Valve specifically link to a new ModelDoc Tutorial, Replacing Sound Tutorial, Custom Pistols Tutorial, and Hotspot Texturing Tutorial. All of that should aid modders that want to crack open Half-Life: Alyx and get to work on creating their own content for Valve’s flagship VR shooter.

In addition to those new tutorials, Valve added a handful of other features as well. Specifically, there is now a “data-driven weapon entity” called hl_vr_weapon_generic_pistol to be used for workshop customization in conjunction with the new tutorials. There are also now sources for “many” of Half-Life: Alyx’s AnimGraphs as examples, complex shader examples and dynamic expressions, more lighting options to Source Filmmaker, and cut down on memory usage when compiling maps from the Workshop.

There are already a ton of really impressive and promising mods for Half-Life: Alyx in VR. Like this one, that brings over much of the playable Silent Hills Teaser experience from PS4 (P.T.), this one that lets you explore Aperture Labs from Portal, or even this one that introduces a lightsaber. It doesn’t stop there though, so if you’re curious about finding and downloading some of the cool Half-Life: Alyx mods that already exist, you can read up on how to do that here.

