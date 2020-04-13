Valve Seeking Demos For Summer Steam Game Festival

Valve is launching the summer edition of its Steam Game Festival on June 9, 2020, and looking to spotlight upcoming games.

Developers are encouraged to register their interest by April 24. You can visit https://partner.steamgames.com/doc/marketing/steamgamefestival for details and to register. Valve is looking for games that plan to release before summer 2021 to include in the event. You need to have a coming soon page on Steam and Valve wants a “demo or short playable experience” submitted by May 15 “to be considered for inclusion in the Steam Game Festival.”

The Steam Game Festival will take place from June 9 to 14 with the event intended to give game developers “the opportunity to show off their upcoming releases to a global gaming audience, giving gamers on Steam the chance to try them out, learn more, and add games to their wishlist,” according to Valve.

With E3 cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the postponement or cancellation of other gaming events this year, the Steam Game Festival looks like a very useful opportunity for developers to get their projects in front of gamers. Valve confirmed to me that VR titles could be part of the festival if developers choose to participate.

We’ll also be hosting our next VR Showcase in June and still putting together trailers for the show. If you have something you’d like us to consider for the event, please email showcase@uploadvr.com. We’re looking forward to seeing all the new games VR developers have in store for the upcoming year and sharing news and updates!