Varjo Reality Cloud Turns XR-3 Into Real-Time Environment Scanner For Teleportation

High-end VR headset maker Varjo is announcing a new cloud-based platform for people wearing the XR-3 headset to scan their environment in real-time and effectively teleport in others from a wide range of devices.

The Reality Cloud platform from Finland-based Varjo (pronounced var-yo) is said to be powered by a “proprietary foveated transport algorithm” to broadcast in “single megabytes per second to any device” a real-time view scanned by the XR-3, according to the company.

The XR-3 is Varjo’s super high-end LiDAR-powered headset that sells to enterprise customers for $5,495 with an additional yearly subscription service. With Reality Cloud, which Varjo says will be in early testing later this year with selected partners, the company is turning the headset into a kind of environmental scanner which can let others, no matter their physical distance, visit the area surrounding the headset.

“We believe that Varjo’s vision for the metaverse will elevate humanity during the next decade more than any other technology in the world,” said Timo Toikkanen, CEO of Varjo, in a prepared statement. “What we’re building with our vision for the Varjo Reality Cloud will release our physical reality from the laws of physics. The programmable world that once existed only behind our screens can now merge with our surrounding reality – forever changing the choreography of everyday life.”

Varjo is also acquiring Dimension 10, a Norwegian software company which makes a virtual meeting suite “designed for architecture, engineering and construction teams and will become a critical component to making virtual collaboration possible within Varjo Reality Cloud.”

The company is planning to offer a deeper look at the cloud platform with a virtual event broadcasting at 9 am Pacific time on the company’s website.