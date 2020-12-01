Varjo VR-3 Has Industry-Leading Resolution, XR-3 Model Gets LiDAR

The new Varjo XR-3 and VR-3 headsets feature automatic physical IPD adjustment with eye-tracking and foveated rendering, and that’s just for starters.

The enterprise-level headsets also include inside out tracking (but you can use SteamVR base stations too). There’s even Ultraleap hand tracking. All that comes together with Varjo’s (pronounced var-yo) latest dual resolution “bionic” display. The company pitches it as having a “Focus area (27° x 27°) at 70 PPD uOLED, 1920 x 1920 px per eye” with a “Peripheral area at over 30 PPD LCD, 2880 x 2720 px per eye.” The XR-3 also features LiDAR and stereo RGB video passthrough said to be running at 90 Hz.

Varjo XR-3 And VR-3 Announced

What’s that LiDAR being used for? Varjo says its depth awareness will help enable the “seamless merging of real and virtual for perfect occlusions and full 3D world reconstruction.” The combination may power some of the best mixed reality experiences possible today; we’ve been very impressed by Varjo’s tech in the past — but we haven’t had a chance to see the new headsets yet.

XR-3 is available for pre-order now with plans to ship in “early 2021”. It is only available to enterprise buyers priced at $5,495 together with a Varjo Subscription “to replace the previous software and support services” priced at $1,495 for one year. That’s a pretty significant price cut from the original XR-1, which sold at around $10,000 (there was never an XR-2).

The VR-3 ditches the mixed reality features (like LiDAR) to bring the price down to $3,195, plus subscription.

The new XR-3 and VR-3 are likely competing against HP’s upcoming Omnicept edition of the Reverb G2 in 2021. HP’s headset, though, turns its sensors inward for facial tracking. XR-3 looks designed to understand its environment in ways other headsets can’t yet.

Varjo representatives said the company employs around 130 people now, with large teams working on software.

Varjo XR-3 Technical Specifications:

Display & Resolution:

Full Frame Bionic Display with human-eye resolution.

Focus area (27° x 27°) at 70 PPD uOLED, 1920 x 1920 px per eye

Peripheral area at over 30 PPD LCD, 2880 x 2720 px per eye

Colors: 99% sRGB, 93% DCI-P3

Field of View:

Horizontal 115°

Refresh rate:

90 Hz

Mixed reality:

Ultra-low latency, dual 12-megapixel video pass-through at 90 Hz

XR Depth:

LiDAR + RGB fusion, 40 cm–5 m operating range

Hand tracking:

Ultraleap Gemini (v5)

Comfort & Wearability

3-point precision fit headband

Replaceable, easy-to-clean polyurethane face cushions

Automatic IPD 59–71mm

Weight

594 g + headband

Connectivity

Two headset adapters in-box

Two USB-C cables (5 m) in-box

PC Connections: 2 x DisplayPort and 2 x USB-A 3.0+

Positional Tracking

SteamVR™ 2.0 tracking system

Varjo inside-out tracking utilizing RGB video pass-through cameras

Eye tracking

200 Hz with sub-degree accuracy; 1-dot calibration for foveated rendering

Audio

3.5mm audio jack with microphone support

Varjo VR-3 Technical SpecificationsDisplay & Resolution

Full Frame Bionic Display with human-eye resolution.

Focus area (27° x 27°) at 70 PPD uOLED, 1920 x 1920 px per eye

Peripheral area at over 30 PPD LCD, 2880 x 2720 px per eye

Colors: 99% sRGB, 93% DCI-P3

Field of View:

Horizontal 115°

Refresh rate:

90 Hz

Hand tracking:

Ultraleap Gemini (v5)

Comfort & Wearability

3-point precision fit headband

Replaceable, easy-to-clean polyurethane face cushions

Automatic IPD 59–71mm

Weight

558g + headband

Connectivity

Two headset adapters in-box

Two USB-C cables (5 m) in-box

PC Connections: 2 x DisplayPort and 2 x USB-A 3.0+

Positional Tracking

SteamVR™ 2.0 tracking system

Eye tracking

200 Hz with sub-degree accuracy; 1-dot calibration for foveated rendering

Audio

3.5mm audio jack with microphone support