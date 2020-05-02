Take A Closer Look At VR Platformer Ven With Gorgeous Concept Art

Channeling the third-person thrills of games like Astro Bot and Moss, Ven continues to look like a promising VR platformer. Today we can share some of the game’s gorgeous concept art.

Developer Monologic Games has been showcasing new snippets of gameplay for this adventure since its announcement in February. In this set of Ven concept art, you can see the basis of a lot of environmental design. There’s some platformer staples in here – icy caves that house hidden facilities, industrial construction zones where machinery provides passage and sweeping vistas of lovely mountainscapes. It’s all quite lovely.

Of course, if you haven’t actually seen the game itself yet, don’t miss the announcement trailer below. It seems to be shaping up quite nicely.

In Ven, players embody an intergalactic space cop that’s hunting down fugitives. Along the way, you meet Ven on his home planet of Runnies (which still sounds like a bad stomach condition). You’ll team up to track down your enemies, guiding Ven along using native VR controllers.

Ven is due for release later this year on PC VR and PSVR headsets. We still don’t know if the game might end up on Oculus Quest, but we’ve got our fingers crossed. Third-person games remain some of the best experiences you can have in VR, so we’ve got high hopes for this.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with the latest on Ven, so check back soon. In the meantime, check out more footage of the game over on Monologic’s YouTube page. You can wishlist the game on Steam, too.