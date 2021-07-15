VR RPG Vengeful Rites Leaving Early Access, Launches July 29

Vengeful Rites, a VR RPG that has been in Early Access since 2018, is launching for PC VR on July 29.

When we first tried the game back in 2019, we said it “definitely one of the most promising VR RPGs we’ve seen in quite some time.” Since then, there’s has been several updates adding a bunch of new content. According to the Steam listing, the game is now fully complete ahead of launch, with a fully playable 15-hour campaign that offers options for additional playthroughs, according to the developers Deep Dive Interactive.

As noted by the developers in the listing, the version of Vengeful Rites available now is “fundamentally the full game” and there are no plans to raise the price at launch. These last few weeks leading up to launch are being “dedicated primarily to squashing any bugs that might have slipped by and applying general polish across the game.”

So, you could purchase Vengeful Rites and play it right away — it’s just “missing some polish” that the development team hopes to add in before release. If you just want to dip your toes and see what the game is like before committing, there’s also a free demo available on Steam right now as well.

Vengeful Rites launches July 29 on Steam for $19.99, with support for Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The game is also currently available in Early Access on the Oculus Store for Rift and Viveport.