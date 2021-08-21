Vermillion Available On Oculus Store For Rift, Cross-Buy With Future Quest Release

The VR oil painting simulator app Vermillion is now available on the Oculus Store for Rift, after releasing last month on Steam.

The Oculus Store release will offer cross-buy with the Oculus Quest release, which is in development and will release in 2022. This means those who buy the app on the Oculus Store for Rift will receive a copy of the app on Quest for free, once available. Users who own a VR-ready PC and an Oculus Quest can use Oculus Link or AirLink to play the title on the Quest until the native standalone version of the game arrives next year.

We spoke with Vermillion developer Thomas van den Berge in our virtual studio space earlier this week, discussing Vermillion’s history and development process. Van den Berge, who is the sole developer, said that the Quest port is his current focus. “That’s the big priority right now, just to make it accessible to as many people as possible because so many people only have the Quest or just prefer being untethered. It’s going to be a big one.”

“I already have a first version running on the Quest, which has pretty much full feature parity,” said van den Berge. “But it’s not yet running at full framerate. So I’ll have to be looking at how much I can optimize. And otherwise, what features do I have to scale down to get it running properly on the Quest? I’m aiming at full feature parity, hopefully it’ll work out.”

Van den Berge confirmed that Vermillion will arrive on App Lab for Quest first, before launching on the Oculus Store for Quest at a later date. We’ve reached out to confirm whether cross-buy support will include the Quest App Lab release,or just the Oculus Store for Quest release, and will update the article if we receive a response.

Vermillion is available on Steam and Oculus Store for PC VR now. Be sure to keep an eye out for our full interview with van den Berge next week.