Vertical Shift Looks Like A Multiplayer Spider-Man Game For Oculus Quest

Marvel won’t get it together to give us a full Spider-Man VR game on Oculus Quest. But developers Sliverimage and WASD Productions might fill that gap with Vertical Shift.

A new trailer for this indie VR game, set to arrive on SideQuest, debuted this week. It showcases the game’s core concept, in which players swing around arenas in Spider-Man style action. Notably, the other characters in the trailer are all called Peter Porker, a reference to both Spidey and his cartoon pig counterpart, Spider-Ham. You can also use jetpacks and wings to zoom about levels.

Vertical Shift’s developers say the game will feature different competitive modes like tag, capture the flag and even sports like soccer and racing options. You fire ‘webs’ out of guns, aiming for boost pads floating around the map and gliding through the air when you let go. Note that what’s on show in the trailer is only an early concept video; it’s not meant to look final. You can keep up-to-date with the game via its new Twitter account.

It seems like it could be a lot of fun for VR fans with iron stomachs. We’ve seen a lot of fan-made Spider-Man VR tributes over the years but only a handful of official games featuring the web-slinger. There was the disappointing Marvel Powers United VR on Oculus Rift, though Sony Pictures recently released a pretty good tie-in to Spider-Man: Far From Home.

For now, all we know is that Vertical Shift is coming to Quest this year.