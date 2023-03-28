Vertigo 2 Review: A Constantly Creative & Engaging PC VR Experience

Vertigo 2 is a game built on those strong foundations, elevating the series to a whole new level of quality. No longer purely inspired by Valve’s flatscreen classics, this sequel pays respect to a pantheon of VR releases from the last decade. Integrating the lessons learned from those titles alongside its own innovations, Vertigo 2 offers a fantastic single player campaign on PC VR with a scale so epic that it’s hard to believe it’s largely the product of one developer.

Zach Tsiakalis-Brown heads up Zulubo Productions, the indie studio behind Vertigo 2. Others helped in the conception of Vertigo’s world and there were some additional hands onboard for specific elements of Vertigo 2’s development, but Tsiakalis-Brown is the driving force that brought the game to reality. He’s credited for the code, sound, writing and more – an impressive breadth in talent.

A Meaty Campaign

Compared to the original, Vertigo 2 features a lengthier campaign – clocking in at around 10 hours – with more of just about everything. There’s show-stopping cinematic moments, a plethora of diverse enemies (including countless unique boss battles) and a gamut of satisfying weapons to choose from. It’s a campaign that never stop surprising you with its manic creativity, while still managing to feel cohesive.

Just like the original, it’s also a campaign that’s very much inspired by Valve. At a base level, this means there’s some overt (and some subtle) references, such as the brief appearance of a crowbar weapon, alongside longer and more direct homages to specific flatscreen classics that Valve fans are sure to appreciate. However, an appreciation for Half-Life: Alyx is also evident throughout Vertigo 2, in big and small ways. Being able to wear a construction hard hat, for example, is a nice reference for those in the know, but there are stronger design cues that it references as well.

Vertigo 2’s campaign also shares structural similarities with Alyx. You play as a silent protagonist forced through increasingly twisted scenarios, often at the whim of charming or dodgy side characters. Separated into 18 distinct chapters, Vertigo 2 takes the pacing of Alyx and mixes it with the witty anti-capitalist satire of Portal and some gameplay elements of classic Half-Life titles.

That said, those influences aren’t to the detriment of enjoying the experience on its own merits. This is still a solid single player VR campaign that transcends being just a ‘Valve-like’.

Locked and Loaded

Continuing the story from Vertigo, you’ll work your way through Quantum Reactor VII, trying to reach the reactor core while alien creatures and environments seep through from other universes to get in your way. Gameplay is a mixture of light environmental puzzles, navigation and gun combat, all of which blend perfectly to create great moment-to-moment pacing. It’s a testament to the Valve-inspired design that Vertigo 2 doesn’t once direct the player with any form of navigation or UI waypoints. Environmental clues and emergent storytelling do all the work in that regard, effortlessly leading the player from one place to the next.

The combat is just as seamless and Vertigo 2’s guns are among the most satisfying I’ve used in VR, striking a perfect balance between creativity, realism and engaging mechanics. You’ll start with a classic plasma pistol, then gradually unlock Vertigo 2’s sci-fi variations on classic weapon types like shotguns, magnums, rifles and railguns.

You can use the guns with casual technique, but there’s precision to be found in the mastery of each weapon’s learning curve. Aiming down the barrel, each gun has a unique crosshair that will only align properly when you fastidiously adjust the angle of your shot. There’s a slightly different sweet spot for every weapon, which also each possess distinctive recoil and weight distribution. You’re constantly improving your technique with your favorite firearms, even towards the end of the campaign.

The ammo system is also incredibly intuitive, enabling fast and precise manual reloading while also encouraging frequent weapon switching. The available ammo for each gun automatically replenishes over time, and every weapon has three available magazines, placed right beside your hip. Each time you grab ammo to reload, the weapon’s corresponding magazine slot begins to replenish over time, at a different rate for each weapon.

The ammo slots for basic weapons, like the plasma pistol, refill almost instantly. This means you’ve always got an available magazine to reload, making plasma pistol ammo near-infinite. More impactful weapons will replenish ammo slower, encouraging you to shoot your shots and switch to a different gun while ammo replenishes. This system naturally encourages exploring all the game’s weapons, while also sparing the player from the tedium of environmental ammo discovery and menu-based inventory management. The process for manual reloading is also slightly different for each weapon, with nuances that give you another angle to master during combat.