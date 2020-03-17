Vertigo Arcades Offering Relief Packages To LBE VR Customers In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak

Vertigo Arcades, a subsidiary of Arizona Sunshine and After The Fall developer Vertigo Games, this week announced a relief initiative for VR arcade venues featuring its content in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As countries fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, including bans on mass gatherings, VR arcades face uncertainty. Vertigo Arcades’ packages will offer benefits like extended payment terms and license extensions along with other options depending of the type of content licensed. Vertigo Arcades customers can fill out a form here to get the ball rolling.

“LBE VR venues are our first line of offense for the evangelization of VR – our ambassadors,” the company stated in a press release. “We are ready and willing to work with LBE VR customers to offer emergency relief packages to ensure the health and continuity of their businesses in these exceptional times.”

Vertigo Arcades hosts a range of arcade content, including original content like Arizona Sunshine – LBVR Edition and The Corsair’s Curse as well as titles from partners such as Space Pirate Trainer and Island 359.

The news follows our report yesterday tracking the status of several popular VR arcades in the US. Two Bit Circus has closed its Los Angeles location for the remainder of the month. Dreamscape, meanwhile is closing its Westfield Century City location on a temporary basis. The Void, meanwhile, is yet to close down any locations.

Outside of the arcade industry, the spread of the virus has delayed production of headsets like Oculus Quest and the Valve Index.