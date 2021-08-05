Vertigo Games Acquires Force Field, Working On ‘AAA VR Game’

Arizona Sunshine and After The Fall developer Vertigo Games is acquiring Amsterdam-based Force Field.

Vertigo acquired all of Force Field’s shares for an undisclosed sum. Force Field will be renamed to Vertigo Amsterdam and, according to a press release, will continue work on “an unannounced AAA game based on a well-known IP.” The core Vertigo team itself is based in neighboring Rotterdam and was last year acquired by Koch Media.

Force Field has developed multiple VR apps over the past five years, from full-on games to experiential pieces. In the early days of the Oculus Rift it developed an isometric shooter named Landfall and, more recently, it’s released Time Stall on the Oculus Quest. It’s non-gaming experiences, meanwhile, include Anne Frank House VR and National Geographic Explore VR.

This is the second acquisition Vertigo has made since Koch acquired the studio. In February, it announced it had bought VR arcade platform, SpringboardVR. As well as developing and releasing its own experiences the studio is also publishing titles from other VR developers, and earlier this year, announced it would be publishing the next game from A Fisherman’s Tale team, Innerspace.

There’s plenty in the works at the studio, then. As for the core Vertigo development team, work continues on upcoming zombie shooter, After The Fall. The game was recently delayed from its summer launch window and is now expected to arrive later in 2021 on Oculus Quest 2, PSVR and PC VR. The original Quest version has been pushed into 2022, with no specific launch window beyond that.