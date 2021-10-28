Vertigo Games Is Bringing Deep Silver Franchises To VR

Arizona Sunshine and After The Fall developer Vertigo Games is set to bring some of the worlds from gaming publisher Deep Silver to VR in a new deal with Meta and the Oculus Studios label.

Announced during the Connect conference today, Vertigo will be releasing five new VR games in partnership with Oculus Studios. The first of these will be the December 9th Oculus Quest launch of zombie shooter, After The Fall, which is also coming to PC VR and PSVR on the same day with cross-play support. Vertigo has also clarified that the following four titles will not be exclusive to Quest.

But Vertigo did confirm that some of these titles will be from “fan favorite game worlds from Deep Silver and others.” Last year Vertigo was acquired by Koch Media, which also owns Deep Silver and other publishers.

Deep Silver itself has published titles in plenty of popular series of late, including Metro, Dead Island and Saints Row.

It’s also not clear if any of these titles will be from Vertigo’s own publishing line. In the past the company teamed up with Innerspace and Anotherway for A Fisherman’s Tale and Unplugged respectively. We know Innerspace is making another game with Vertigo, though it’s not known if this counts in the five-title deal. Vertigo itself also recently acquired Amsterdam-based Forcefield VR, which is working on another title.

What Deep Silver games are you hoping to see Vertigo Games bring to VR? Let us know in the comments below!