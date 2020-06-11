See The New Trailer For Vertigo Remastered At The Upload VR Showcase

Grab a chair, this might make you dizzy; we have the new trailer for Vertigo Remastered debuting at the Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition on June 16th.

That’s right, Zulubo Productions has been toiling away on a full remaster of its debut VR adventure, and we’ve got an exclusive look at how it’s shaping up. Vertigo is a full single-player adventure inspired by games like Half-Life (Zulubo’s Zach Tsiakalis-Brown went to on spend some time at Valve). In the game, you find yourself stranded in a mysterious alien facility, and must fight your way through levels trying to piece together a wider mystery.

Zulubo is also working on a sequel to the original game in Vertigo 2.

So, what exactly is the Upload VR Showcase? Simple! It’s our way to celebrate the great work VR developers do, providing a platform to announce new games, reveal new trailers and much more. We’ve got a heck of a lot of content planned for this year, just some of which is below.

So be back here on June 16th. We’re kicking things off with a pre-show at 8:30am PT before launching into the main event at 9am PT. You won’t want to miss it!