Vertigo Remaster On The Way With Updates From Vertigo 2 Systems

A popular VR title from 2016, Vertigo, will be remastered and re-released using updates and assets from the upcoming sequel, Vertigo 2. Developer Zach Tsiakalis-Brown from Zulubo Productions announced the remaster on Twitter alongside almost 10 minutes of gameplay footage, which you can view below.

Speaking on Twitter, according to Tsiakalis-Brown, Vertigo Remastered is “a complete overhaul of the 2016 title utilizing modern tech, brand new systems created for Vertigo 2, updated level designs, enemies, and bosses.”

Tsiakalis-Brown also confirmed that owners of the original version of the game will be able to play the remaster for free. The original game is currently available on Steam for $15 and supports HTC Vive, Valve Index and Oculus Rift.

In our review of Vertigo back in 2016 we called it “a decent stab at an indie Half-Life” in VR. Following on from the first game, Vertigo 2 is the proper sequel to the original. The sequel is also available to wishlist on Steam already, with a planned 2020 release window on PC VR. There is also a demo available on the Steam page for Vertigo 2 and it looks to be righting some of the niggles we had with the original Vertigo. While we hesitate calling a game that’s only three years old a “classic”, VR development evolves so rapidly that games even a few years old can feel outdated without significant updates. So it is great to see that the remaster will benefit from and implement improvements made for the sequel.

What do you think of the Vertigo Remastered gameplay, and are you looking forward to Vertigo 2? Let us know in the comments.