CES 2020: This Conceptual Toilet Lets You VR While You Poop

You’ve VR’d in a car, VR’d in the pool, heck some of us have even VR’d on a catwalk. But now it’s time for headsets to breach the final frontier. Yes, the VR toilet is here.

That’s thanks to V.I.Pee, a conceptual (in the most silly of senses) porta-potty from Charmin. It’s an early April Fool’s Day joke that comes equipped with, of all things, a VR headset. An Oculus Rift S, to be exact, so luckily there’s no external sensors blocking your already-limited sanctuary space.

But why, in the name of all that’s right with the world, would you ever want to wear a VR headset on the can? Can your Beat Saber streak really not take a break for five minutes to make way for a different kind of streak? Would a little Tilt Brush doodle help you while away the time? Or maybe you’re just mining asteroids in No Man’s Sky for the next seven hours and don’t want your cockpit to get messy?

Or maybe you want to get a little mental revenge on someone? Do a dirty in a virtual version of their living room? Hey, I’m just guessing here.

Well, Charmin actually envisions (again, used in the lightest of senses) this used for live events. Ever been to a concert and needed to take a bathroom break, but you’re terrified you’ll miss your favorite song? Charmin’s invention would give you a front row seat to the show even when you step out to relieve yourself. Heck, you might even get a better view on the loo than you would in real life.

Astonishingly, we have some reservations about the V.I.Pee though. Headset hygiene is a worry for us at the best of times; what do you do when you sit down to find your kit’s lenses a little, well, fogged up?

These are problems for future generations to worry about; Charmin isn’t actually intending on selling the V.I.Pee anytime soon, it’s all just a bit of CES fun. Besides, if you really wanted to visit the virtual world while you’re in the bathroom, you could always take your Oculus Quest.

But, seriously, please don’t actually do that.

Would you use a VR toilet? Let us know in the comments below!