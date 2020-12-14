VR Battle Royale Game Virtual Battlegrounds Gets Visual Overhaul, New Area In Season Two

The second season of VR battle royale game, Virtual Battlegrounds, is nearing release and brings with it some big updates.

Developer Cyber Dreams is adding new features and providing more polish in the new season, which launches on December 17th. Check out the trailer below for the rundown.

Virtual Battlegrounds Season Two Trailer

For starters, season two introduces a new Warehouse District to the game’s map, with buildings and shipping containers to weave between and clamber over. There’s also a new pump-action shotgun and the team has even implemented randomized weather effects into the map.

Fans of the game will also be happy to hear there are some visual tweaks to the game, too. The developer has overhauled vegetation and certain assets to give the game a bit of a visual boost. The initial release of Virtual Battlegrounds was a little rough around the edges, so it’s great to see it get a bit of a tune-up.

Rounding the season two update out is a new lobby complete with a kill room to kill time (and your enemies) in. It should help you shape up on your skills before entering a bigger match.

Virtual Battlegrounds offers a more grounded take on the battle royale genre for VR than the new kid on the block, Population: One. If you’re looking for something a little closer to, say, Onward for your VR BR fix, it might just be for you. It’s available on SteamVR.

Will you be checking our Virtual Battlegrounds Season Two? Let us know in the comments below!