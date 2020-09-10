Virtual Desktop To Add MacOS Support This Fall, Beta Available Now

Virtual Desktop is adding support for macOS, allowing you to stream and interact virtually with your Mac computer while using your Oculus Quest, Oculus Go and GearVR.

Virtual Desktop allows to you to bring your computer’s display into VR, providing you with a streamed version of your desktop that you can interact with and control from within VR. It requires the Virtual Desktop app on your headset along with a companion streamer app installed on the computer that you want to bring into VR.

The streaming app currently only supports Windows 10 systems, however Virtual Desktop developer Guy Godin announced on Twitter that he will be adding macOS support this fall. If you just can’t wait, a beta is available now for Mac users to try out and provide feedback before the full release.

Virtual Desktop is coming to #macOS this fall for Oculus Quest, Oculus Go and GearVR. I’m releasing a Beta today, compatible with macOS Mojave or later. Join our Discord to give it a try and give some feedback: https://t.co/lF0zPDbv0B — Guy Godin (@VRDesktop) September 9, 2020

The macOS version of the streaming app will not support streaming PC VR content to the Oculus Quest, a feature that is available to Windows 10 users who sideload an alternate version of the Virtual Desktop app onto their Quest.

Godin aims to support macOS Mojave (10.14) and higher, however an issue is preventing the beta version of the streamer app working on Mojave, so you’ll need to be on macOS Catalina (1.15) or higher if you want to give it a try. You can download the beta version of the streamer app for macOS by joining the Virtual Desktop Discord server.

It’s been a big year for Virtual Desktop, which has consistently received updates that improve existing features and add innovative new ones as well.