Virtual Desktop Adds Offline Support Over LAN Connections On Oculus Quest

A new beta release of Virtual Desktop adds an option that allows computer discovery when all devices are on a LAN connection that is offline and not connected to the internet. Previously, although Virtual Dekstop is run entirely over LAN, the network still needed to be online initially in order to find the host computer and begin Virtual Desktop streaming over LAN.

Virtual Desktop is available on the Oculus Quest Store, and allows you to control a remote streamed version of your computer while in VR. In addition, a sideloaded version of the app enables extra functionality, allowing you to wirelessly stream and play PC VR games from a computer to an Oculus Quest.

This change will apply to all of Virtual Desktop, allowing you to control your computer on your LAN network and do any other activities in the app as normal. However, those users streaming PC VR games to their Quest are the ones who might find it most significant. Now, in the event that your home internet goes offline, you will still be able to use Virtual Desktop through the local network.

It may seem like a small change, but it’s a big quality of life one that will impact Quest owners who are frequently using Virtual Desktop and may not have a consistently stable internet connection. The beta release also includes some other minor changes, which you can read over on GitHub.

The APK file for this beta release is available to download now, which you will need to be sideloaded onto your Quest after buying the store version of the software. These features are still in beta testing but are expected to come to a full release of Virtual Desktop at a later date.