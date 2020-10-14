Virtual Desktop Streaming Update ‘Reduces Micro-Stutters Considerably’

The latest Virtual Desktop streaming update further improves performance when wirelessly playing PC VR games on Oculus Quest 1 and 2.

The update, which launched alongside Quest 2 itself yesterday, should reduce micro-stutters “considerably”. It also works for the original Quest. That is according to developer Guy Godin who, at the end of an announcement tweet, added “Wireless PCVR streaming is here”.

New Virtual Desktop Streaming Update Out Now

That could be inferred as a small jab at Facebook itself which continues to insist that wireless streaming from PC to Quest isn’t mature enough for official implementation yet. Virtual Desktop’s streaming solution, meanwhile, has proved popular with many Quest owners, recently surpassing 200,000 downloads. The feature lets you access your entire PC from inside Quest 2 and then boot up SteamVR apps like Half-Life: Alyx too.

We’ve got a full guide on how to get Virtual Desktop streaming (and Oculus Link) up and running right here. You’ll need the official version of the app from the Quest store and an additional download from Quest sideloading platform, SideQuest, but it’s pretty simple to get working. That said, you’ll need a strong internet connection for it all to work well enough.

Yesterday we also reported that an unofficial workaround is already letting Quest 2 owners play apps and games in 90Hz despite the fact Facebook has locked the feature at launch. You can use this workaround to even stream PC VR content at 90Hz using Virtual Desktop and can follow our guide to do that here.

Will you be taking advantage of this Virtual Desktop streaming update? Let us know in the comments below!