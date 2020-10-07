Virtuix Unveils New Omni One VR Treadmill For Home Use

Virtuix unveiled a new VR treadmill today, called the Omni One, which is targeted at a consumer level for home use.

The Omni One is the latest in a line of many Omni treadmills for VR content, allowing you to simulate walking while physically staying in the same spot. The word treadmill is slightly misleading, as nothing actually moves on the Omni — the user has to wear a special pair of shoes that will slip along the surface of the round disc-shaped base. This allows the user to walk on the spot in any direction, which will move them in VR but keep them stationary in real life.

Virtuix say that the Omni One was inspired by their previous commercial equivalent, the Omni Pro, except designed for consumers and not businesses. The Omni One is lighter, more compact and easy to fold up, plus it has a sleeker look that’s “designed to fit tastefully inside a living room or other place in your home.”

The Omni One will be sold as a complete entertainment unit, including a standalone VR headset — everything you need will be included in the box, no additional equipment required. The video above features a Pico Neo 2, but Virtuix say that it hasn’t decided which headset will be included in the final product yet, and are choosing between “a few good, next-gen HMD options”. The device will also feature a game store with over 30+ titles at launch, including “Call of Duty and Fortnite-style games developed by Virtuix alongside top titles licensed from third parties.”

The price will be $1,995 for the entire unit, including the Omni One and the accompanying headset, however a $55/month payment plan will also be available. There will also be a ‘dev kit’ option for $995, which does not include a VR headset and will connect to a PC for either development or use with PC VR content. This could also be a good option for Quest and Quest 2 owners if paired with Virtual Desktop wireless streaming.

The Omni One will be available in the second half of 2021. Let us know what you think down in the comments below!