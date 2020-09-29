HTC Bundling Vive Cosmos with AORUS 15G Laptop In UK, Germany And Austria

HTC Vive is partnering up with Gigabyte in hopes of getting more Cosmos and Cosmos Elite headsets into homes.

The pair today announced a bundle for the UK, Germany and Austria that includes one of the two PC VR headsets and the AORUS 15G laptop at a combined saving of £149. The standard Cosmos, with inside-out tracking, is bundled for £2,549. The Cosmos Elite — which swaps out inside-out for Valve’s SteamVR Lighthouse system — goes for £2,749.

New Vive Cosmos Bundle

Still an expensive proposition, then, but the 15G does feature a GeForce RTX 2070 card inside a laptop with a 240Hz (albeit 1080p) display. Plus you could feasibly plug it into a Cosmos, zip it into a backpack and then have relative freedom to explore in VR.

If you wanted to make some further savings, HTC also just announced that new Viveport Infinity subscribers can get a free copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, as the Game Pass-like service adds new titles like Moss, too. Both bundles come with a two-month subscription, so you should be getting those games for free. You can find out more about each from the deal’s official website. HTC currently doesn’t have any plans for such a deal in the US.

We think the Cosmos is an okay headset, though it has its fair share of problems including those steep prices. A few months back we learned that HTC is no longer planning to sell its cheapest variations, the Vive Cosmos Play, to consumers, instead gunning for location-based and enterprise customers instead.

Will you be taking advantage of this new Vive Cosmos bundle? Let us know in the comments below!