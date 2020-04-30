Vive Sync Available In Free Open Beta From Today For VR Collaboration

HTC is launching its remote VR collaboration tool Vive Sync today, in a free open beta. The tool allows businesses working remotely to meet in virtual spaces using customizable avatars.

While the tool was announced last year, it is beginning an open beta from today, available for businesses and remote workers. With COVID-19 forcing many businesses and teams to work remotely from home, the timing of the Vive Sync beta make sense. Up to 30 users can participate simultaneously in a Vive Sync session with avatars that can be customized using the Sync Avatar Creator application on mobile devices.

Vive Sync aims to fit several different purposes with its sessions ranging from a virtual business meeting to an online press conference or remote classroom. Sync sessions can be held in either a conference room or auditorium setting, depending on what is more appropriate. There’s also support for importing and viewing files from One Drive during sessions, as well as the ability to place and examine 3D models in the virtual space. Non-VR participants can also join sessions through a “PC viewer.”

Currently, Sync only supports the Vive ecosystem of headsets – the HTC Vive, Vive Pro, Vive Focus and Vive Cosmos. HTC says it plans for future upgrades to the tool to include support for Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, Valve Index and Windows MR headsets. Host controls and recording capabilities are also planned features.

Vive Sync is just one element of HTC’s increased focused on virtual meetings and conferences – last month, their annual Vive Ecosystem Conference shifted online and took place entirely in VR.

Vive Sync is currently available to download now for all HTC Vive headsets.