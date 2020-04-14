Viveport Infinity Now Only $27 For The Entire Year In ‘Play At Home’ Sale

Starting today until Sunday, April 19th, all new and renewing subscribers can get 75% off an annual Viveport Infinity subscription. This brings the price down to just $2.25/month, or $27/year.

Previously I called Viveport Infinity an “insane value” in my Vive Cosmos review, which shipped with a year of Viveport Infinity for free before converting to $12.99/month. Now, it’s even more difficult to articulate just how fantastic of a deal the platform is for only $27/year. The only comparable deal in gaming I can think of is Xbox Game Pass.

For those unaware, Viveport Infinity is a paid subscription service in which you are able to download and play any game included in the subscription for no additional cost as long as you are a member. You’re not streaming the content like Netflix or Google Stadia, you actually download it.

Popular games included with a Viveport Infinity subscription include Creed: Rise to Glory, A Fisherman’s Tale, Arizona Sunshine, Tilt Brush, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets, Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR, Witching Tower, Torn, and many others. In total, there are nearly 1,000 different apps available with Viveport Infinity.

Viveport works with most major PC VR headsets including all HTC Vive and Vive Cosmos headsets, Oculus Rift, Windows MR devices, and the Valve Index.

This massive price drop is limited until April 19th for a big ‘Play At Home Sale’ with Viveport. After that date it will still be discounted, just not as dramatically. The Play At Home Sale is only variable in the U.S, Canada, France, UK, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Germany, Spain, Russia, and South Korea.