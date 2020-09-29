Viveport Annual Subscribers Receive Free Copy Of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Viveport is turning four, and to celebrate HTC is giving a free copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners to new and existing users who have an annual subscription to Viveport Infinity. Plus, more game are joining the Viveport Infinity lineup.

Viveport Infinity is HTC’s VR subscription service, allowing you to play and access a select library of VR games, apps and more. Infinity isn’t just available for HTC headsets either — the service supports HTC Vive, Valve Index, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest via Link and Windows MR headsets.

Similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass service for PC and Xbox games, you only have access to the Infinity content while you remain subscribed to the service. However, in celebration of the Viveport platform turning four, Infinity members who have an annual subscription can redeem a free copy of The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners to keep permanently. So even once your annual subscription ends, you’ll still have access to Saints & Sinners through Viveport.

The promotion runs until October 11 and is available to new and existing annual subscribers. If you’re currently a monthly Infinity subscriber, you can upgrade to an annual subscription to take advantage of the offer. New annual subscribers who join before October 11 will also be able to redeem a permanent copy of the game. An annual Infinity membership costs $107.88 total, but there’s a monthly billing option so you can pay in $8.99 installments.

HTC also announced that two new games are joining the Viveport Infinity library — Moss and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files. Viveport Infinity subscribers should now have access to the titles in their library.

Viveport Infinity is available as a monthly and annual subscription. You can read more about the Saints & Sinners offer for annual subscriptions here.