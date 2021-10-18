Voices of Inspiration Is A New Oculus Quest Experience From Lucas Rizzotto, SpaceX And St. Jude Hospital

A new VR experience features patients at St. Jude Hospital offering up words of encouragement to the crew of the Inspiration4 SpaceX mission.

Voices of Inspiration launches today on Oculus Quest via App Lab and was created by Z3VR and Lucas Rizzotto. If you’ve experienced Rizzotto’s past VR work, namely Where Thoughts Go, then this will likely look quite familiar to you. Check it out in the trailer below.

The experience sees players ascend to the stars to explore a seires of themed environments. As you explore, you’ll encounter questions posed by the astronauts of Inspiration4, the first all-civilian space flight crew. They ask for words of advice and encouragement from St. Jude patients that are in various stages of battling cancer. Touching orbs lets you hear what the patients had to say, which is the element you’ll likely recognize from Where Thoughts Go. Artwork for the patients can also be found inside the experience.

It’s another great example of the positive impact VR can make that we’ve seen this week. Earlier today we also reported that Help for Haiti was also turning to the platform for its latest fundraising event.

