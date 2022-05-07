Volleyball And DIY Go Karting – VR Games On Our Radar This Week

A DIY kart racer and new volleyball experience are just some of the new VR games on our radar this week!

Every week we get a lot of updates on new VR games at Upload – so much so that we don’t have time to cover them all. This week we talked about news from Elden Ring’s VR mod as well as F1 22 and more, but here are some other titles we didn’t get to take a look at.

RaceMaker VR

RacerMaker VR has a simple but fantastic premise. You get to build race courses Hot Wheels-style, adding in different ramp parts and turns for unique circuits. Once you’re done, you can race the tracks at full scale in a kart-style driving game. Currently the game’s available on App Lab for Quest.

Sweet Surrender

Yet another free update is here for the VR shooter roguelite. This time around we’ve got some tweaks to weapon handling and some major bug fixes. A new level is set to arrive for the next update, which is scheduled to arrive in July.

Virtua Volleyball

Due to launch in early access soon, this is an ambitious online volleyball experience in which you team up with friends to take on budding rivals. VR could be a pretty natural fit for the sport, so we’ll be interested to see how this one handles. The full game is due to launch later in the year or early 2023 with multiple environments and expanded player counts.