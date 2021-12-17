Volumetric VR Movie Construct Comes To PC VR Next Week

PresenZ’s volumetric VR movie, Construct, will be available to watch in full on PC VR headsets next week.

The ambitious short will release on Steam, and you can try a free demo right now for a taste of what to expect. The film has a focus on action, following a robot that fights for its life after stumbling upon a crime scene. You watch the experience unfold in third-person with a full six degrees of freedom (6DOF) of camera movement. The piece lasts around 8 minutes and you can check out a trailer below.

Construct VR Trailer

The piece was originally produced in partnership with Starbreeze, hence why you can see the StarVR headset in the trailer, and was used at location-based installations.

I actually saw Construct a few years ago at a VR amusement park. It’s a pretty incredible display of VR visuals in a narrative-driven experience and a welcome change of pace from a lot of the VR movies that are made on platforms like Tilt Brush and Quill. You’ll need a decent PC to run the app, though, as PresenZ outlines a minimum of GTX 1080, RTX 2060 Super or RTX 3060 graphics cards.

As for PresenZ itself, it’s not clear if the tech might have a future, given Construct is the only real release we’ve seen from the platform since we first wrote about it in 2015. Other techniques for making VR movies, like photogrammetric capture, have come about in that time.

