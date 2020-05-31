Monthly Round-Up: The Biggest VR And AR News From May 2020

Can you believe we’re already through May 2020? There’s so much happening that it can be hard to keep up — that’s why we’ve rounded up the most important VR and AR news from this month in one convenient spot!
It’s been a packed month — if you’ve missed anything important, it’s probably listed here.
The Biggest Stories
The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Arrives June 8 On YouTube & IGN
Watch: Sony Reveals Research On Next-Gen Finger-Tracked VR Controllers
Half-Life: Alyx Catapults VR Headsets On Steam To 2 Million Users
Report: Facebook Developing More Comfortable Oculus Quest With Higher Refresh Rate
Facebook: $100 Million+ Spent On Quest Apps In One Year & More Than 10 Titles Generated $2M+
Oculus Quest Hand-Tracking Gets Full Release, Official Games Coming Soon
Leaker Claims Apple Glass Coming As Soon As Late 2021, Targeting $500
HP Reverb G2: 4K VR Headset With Valve Audio/Lenses, Touch-Like Controllers, & IPD Slider For $600
Editorials, Features and Interviews
Editorial: Oculus ‘Del Mar’ Quest Successor Should Have These Features
Editorial: To Keep Up, Sony Must Prepare To Release More Than One PSVR Next-Gen
Editorial: Facebook Should Aim To Replace Its 3 VR Headsets With 1
Get Rhythm: How Beat Sage Uses AI To Create Beat Saber Maps
Exclusive Interviews: ‘Waltz’ And ‘Curious Tale’ Devs Discuss Quest Hand Tracking Updates
Cooperative Innovations Talks Spaceteam VR… Inside Spaceteam VR
Oculus Quest: Year In Review – Facebook’s Big Play For Standalone VR
Guides and Lists
Half-Life: Alyx – Best Custom Maps, Mods And Campaigns
How To Find, Download And Install Half-Life: Alyx Mods And Custom Maps
How To Install And Play Doom In VR On Oculus Quest
The 25 Best Oculus Quest Games And Experiences – Spring 2020
Best Oculus Quest Games And Apps To Sideload Via SideQuest (Spring 2020)
How To Play Skyrim VR On Oculus Quest – What You Need And The Best Options
Reviews and Hands-On
Tetris Effect Oculus Quest Review: Achieving Transcendence In Standalone VR
Baby Shark VR Is Well-Made, Still Insufferable But Raises Concerning Questions – Quick Review
Gorn On PSVR Is A Great Port In Need Of A Few Fixes
Waltz of the Wizard Quest Hand-Tracking Impressions: Magic In Your Hands
Oculus Quest Review 2020: Facebook’s Standalone Savior Is The VR Headset To Beat
News Highlights
Espire 1 Adds New Weapons, Challenges, Improved Load Times In Upcoming Update
Skydance: Walking Dead PSVR Version Is ‘Awesome’, Quest Port Underway
Star Wars: Vader Immortal Is Coming To PSVR This Summer
Valve Releases Beta OpenVR Support For Unity’s New XR Plugin System
The Wizards – Dark Times Release Date Revealed, Now A Full Sequel
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR Launches Today
You Can Now Play Echo Arena On Oculus Quest With Open Beta
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Will Get New Content
Dance Rhythm Game Audio Trip Launches On Oculus Quest Today
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR vs PC VR – A First-Class Console Port
Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time To Get New Content Later This Year As Maze Theory Expands Series
PSVR Exclusive Iron Man VR Launches July 3
Unreal Engine 5 Supports VR, Promises Generational Leap For Graphics
Oculus Link Now Works With Almost Any USB Cable- Including The One In the Box
UploadVR Launches New YouTube Channel: VR Game Trailers & Clips
Valve Launches Half-Life: Alyx Workshop And Community Development Tools
Beat Saber Adds More 360-Degree And One Saber Maps On May 25
‘Immersed’ And ‘Spatial’ Apps Come To Oculus Quest In Remote Work Push
You Can Now Use Your Oculus Username In Select Facebook Groups
Jason Rubin: Oculus Cloud Rendering More Than 5 Years Out
Facebook Shows ‘Floating Windows’ Concept VR Workspace With Color Passthrough
Elixir Is Facebook’s Free Oculus Quest Hand-Tracking Demo Game, Out Now
University Project Shows Hot And Cold Temperature Change VR Research
Dreams PSVR Support: Media Molecule Paying EU Players For VR Testing
Here’s Every Track Getting New Modes In Today’s Free Beat Saber Update
Watch: Pokémon Go Is Getting AR Occlusion On Select Android Devices
Panasonic Targets 2021 For Its Slim VR Glasses
SideQuest Celebrates 1 Year And Reaches 500 Approved Titles Available
Pico Neo 2 And Its Eye Tracking Variant Now Available Worldwide
Report: PS5 Event Tentatively Scheduled For June 3
New Star Wars VR Game, Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, Announced
HP’s Next-Gen Reverb G2 Specifications And Price Revealed
Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz Steps Down Citing ‘Focused’ Direction