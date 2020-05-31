Monthly Round-Up: The Biggest VR And AR News From May 2020

Can you believe we’re already through May 2020? There’s so much happening that it can be hard to keep up — that’s why we’ve rounded up the most important VR and AR news from this month in one convenient spot!

It’s been a packed month — if you’ve missed anything important, it’s probably listed here.

The Biggest Stories

The Upload VR Showcase: Summer Edition Arrives June 8 On YouTube & IGN

Watch: Sony Reveals Research On Next-Gen Finger-Tracked VR Controllers

Half-Life: Alyx Catapults VR Headsets On Steam To 2 Million Users

Report: Facebook Developing More Comfortable Oculus Quest With Higher Refresh Rate

Facebook: $100 Million+ Spent On Quest Apps In One Year & More Than 10 Titles Generated $2M+

Oculus Quest Hand-Tracking Gets Full Release, Official Games Coming Soon

Leaker Claims Apple Glass Coming As Soon As Late 2021, Targeting $500

HP Reverb G2: 4K VR Headset With Valve Audio/Lenses, Touch-Like Controllers, & IPD Slider For $600

Editorials, Features and Interviews

Editorial: Oculus ‘Del Mar’ Quest Successor Should Have These Features

Editorial: To Keep Up, Sony Must Prepare To Release More Than One PSVR Next-Gen

Editorial: Facebook Should Aim To Replace Its 3 VR Headsets With 1

Get Rhythm: How Beat Sage Uses AI To Create Beat Saber Maps

Exclusive Interviews: ‘Waltz’ And ‘Curious Tale’ Devs Discuss Quest Hand Tracking Updates

Cooperative Innovations Talks Spaceteam VR… Inside Spaceteam VR

Oculus Quest: Year In Review – Facebook’s Big Play For Standalone VR

Guides and Lists

Half-Life: Alyx – Best Custom Maps, Mods And Campaigns

How To Find, Download And Install Half-Life: Alyx Mods And Custom Maps

How To Install And Play Doom In VR On Oculus Quest

The 25 Best Oculus Quest Games And Experiences – Spring 2020

Best Oculus Quest Games And Apps To Sideload Via SideQuest (Spring 2020)

How To Play Skyrim VR On Oculus Quest – What You Need And The Best Options

Reviews and Hands-On

Tetris Effect Oculus Quest Review: Achieving Transcendence In Standalone VR

Baby Shark VR Is Well-Made, Still Insufferable But Raises Concerning Questions – Quick Review

Gorn On PSVR Is A Great Port In Need Of A Few Fixes

Waltz of the Wizard Quest Hand-Tracking Impressions: Magic In Your Hands

Oculus Quest Review 2020: Facebook’s Standalone Savior Is The VR Headset To Beat

News Highlights

Espire 1 Adds New Weapons, Challenges, Improved Load Times In Upcoming Update

Skydance: Walking Dead PSVR Version Is ‘Awesome’, Quest Port Underway

Star Wars: Vader Immortal Is Coming To PSVR This Summer

Valve Releases Beta OpenVR Support For Unity’s New XR Plugin System

The Wizards – Dark Times Release Date Revealed, Now A Full Sequel

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR Launches Today

You Can Now Play Echo Arena On Oculus Quest With Open Beta

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Will Get New Content

Dance Rhythm Game Audio Trip Launches On Oculus Quest Today

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners PSVR vs PC VR – A First-Class Console Port

Doctor Who: The Edge Of Time To Get New Content Later This Year As Maze Theory Expands Series

PSVR Exclusive Iron Man VR Launches July 3

Unreal Engine 5 Supports VR, Promises Generational Leap For Graphics

Oculus Link Now Works With Almost Any USB Cable- Including The One In the Box

UploadVR Launches New YouTube Channel: VR Game Trailers & Clips

Valve Launches Half-Life: Alyx Workshop And Community Development Tools

Beat Saber Adds More 360-Degree And One Saber Maps On May 25

‘Immersed’ And ‘Spatial’ Apps Come To Oculus Quest In Remote Work Push

You Can Now Use Your Oculus Username In Select Facebook Groups

Jason Rubin: Oculus Cloud Rendering More Than 5 Years Out

Facebook Shows ‘Floating Windows’ Concept VR Workspace With Color Passthrough

Elixir Is Facebook’s Free Oculus Quest Hand-Tracking Demo Game, Out Now

University Project Shows Hot And Cold Temperature Change VR Research

Dreams PSVR Support: Media Molecule Paying EU Players For VR Testing

Here’s Every Track Getting New Modes In Today’s Free Beat Saber Update

Watch: Pokémon Go Is Getting AR Occlusion On Select Android Devices

Panasonic Targets 2021 For Its Slim VR Glasses

SideQuest Celebrates 1 Year And Reaches 500 Approved Titles Available

Pico Neo 2 And Its Eye Tracking Variant Now Available Worldwide

Report: PS5 Event Tentatively Scheduled For June 3

New Star Wars VR Game, Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, Announced

HP’s Next-Gen Reverb G2 Specifications And Price Revealed

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz Steps Down Citing ‘Focused’ Direction