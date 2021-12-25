Year In Review: All VR/AR Hardware & Game Reviews From 2021

This year has seen some absolutely incredible games release for VR and AR platforms, alongside a smattering of new hardware releases as well.

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at some of the biggest stories and releases of 2021 and we’ve compiled all of our reviews from 2021 in one place.

Read on for the breakdown of UploadVR’s 2021 game and hardware reviews – we’ve highlighted some of the biggest releases in bold and included video reviews for some titles as well.

January – March

Mare Oculus Quest Review: A Breathless Beauty Of A VR Game

Read Here

Battlescar Review: An Explosive Must-See

Read Here

Hitman 3 VR Review – A (Mostly) Clean Kill

Read Here



Yupitergrad Review: Innovative VR Platforming That’s As Much Hard Work As It Is Fun

Read Here

Contractors Quest Review: VR Gets An Approachable Call of Duty-Style Shooter

Read Here

Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis Review: Watered-Down Myst

Read Here

Vanishing Grace Review: A Cozy Firewatch-Lite To Drink In

Read Here

Terje Haakonsen’s Powder VR Early Access Review: A Fine Winter Sports VR Game

Read Here

A Wake Inn Review: Tedious Pacing Overshadows Immersive Design

Read Here

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Review – A Shooting Success

Read Here

Crashland Review: A Deliciously Creepy If Overly Tough VR Critter Killer

Read Here

The Climb 2 Review: Quest Gets A Real Cliffhanger

Read Here

Flow Weaver Review: Clever Time-Weaving Doesn’t Escape Boredom

Read Here

Hyper Dash Review: Dynamic And Intense Competitive VR Shooter

Read Here

Cosmodread Review: Roguelike VR Horror Where No One Can Hear You Scream

Read Here

Doom 3: VR Edition Review – A Serviceable Port Of A Game Never Intended For VR

Read Here

Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever Review — Slightly Off-Target

Read Here

April – June

Floor Plan 2 Review: A Henson-Esque Marvel

Read Here

Hand Physics Lab Review: Experiments In Joy And Frustration At Your Fingertips

Read Here

Carly And The Reaperman Review – VR’s Best Asymmetrical Co-Op Overcomes Its Scrappy Side

Read Here

Alvo PSVR Review: Surprisingly Rewarding Barebones Shooter

Read Here

Maskmaker Review – Wonderfully Intricate But Familiar VR Fairy Tale

Read Here

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Review – Solid Survival Horror For VR

Read Here

Star Wars Pinball VR Review: Making the Bump(er) to Hyper Space

Read Here

The Wizards: Dark Times Review – Action-Packed Magical RPG Adventure

Read Here

Demeo Review – A Social VR Masterclass In An Engaging Tabletop RPG

Read Here

Zero Caliber: Reloaded Review – Fantastic Gunplay Held Back By Design Issues

Read Here

Solaris: Offworld Combat Review – Sci-Fi Quake For The VR Age

Read Here

Puzzle Bobble VR Review: A Fun If Unnecessary Take On A Classic

Read Here

Carve Snowboarding Review – A Thrilling Take On An Addictive Sport

Read Here

ForeVR Bowl Review: A Great Take On A Sport That Isn’t Ready For VR

Read Here

Stones Of Harlath Review: Novel But All-Too-Brief Dungeon Crawling Throwback

Read Here

Larcenauts Review: A Slick, Rich Shooter For Competitive Play

Read Here

Sentenced Review: A Brilliantly Bloody Bit Of VR Theater

Read Here

July – September

Chess Club Review – Almost All You Could Ask For From VR Chess

Read Here

A Rogue Escape Review: Brilliantly Stuffy, Mercilessly Tough Puzzler

Read Here

Sniper Elite VR Review: Old Dog, New Tricks

Read Here

Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual Review – Light On Interaction, Heavy On Hilarity

Read Here

Tarzan VR Review: Lord Of The Fumble

Read Here

Winds & Leaves Review-In-Progress: A Peaceful Kind Of Progress

Read Here

Arcsmith Review – Enjoyably Bitty, Immersive Puzzling From Bithell Games

Read Here

Stride Review: Fast, Fluid VR In Need Of Much More Content

Read Here

Disc Ninja Review – A Good Shot That Works Best In Multiplayer

Read Here

Arashi: Castles Of Sin Review – Fun, Forgiving VR Stealth

Read Here

Yuki Review: Classic Shooting Done Right in VR

Read Here

Vengeful Rites Review: The Legend of Virtual Reality

Read Here

Fracked Review: A Shooter With Brains, Brawn And Unfortunate Brevity

Read Here

I Expect You To Die 2 Review: A Worthy Sequel Rich With Detail

Read Here

Traffic Jams Review: Manic Mayhem In Mostly The Right Ways

Read Here

A Township Tale Review: A Fascinating Glimpse Of A Future VR Great (Quest)

Read Here

Goliath Review: Effective, Innovative Account Of Psychosis On Oculus Quest

Read Here

Puzzling Places Oculus Quest Review: Stunning 3D Puzzles With Most Of The Right Pieces

Read Here

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Review: A Much More Satisfying Second Half

Read Here

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Full Review: Bringing Balance To The Force

Read Here

The Walking Dead – Aftershocks Review: The Endgame Saints & Sinners Needed

Read Here

Rhythm Of The Universe: Ionia Review – A Gorgeous But Empty Adventure (PC)

Read Here

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Review – The Best Zombie Apocalypse To Date (Updated 2021)

Read Here

Rainbow Reactor: Fusion Review – If It Paint Broke, Don’t Fix It

Read Here

October – December

Sweet Surrender Review: A Rock-Solid Roguelite With Room To Grow

Read Here

Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 DLC Review – Same, But Different

Read Here

Song in the Smoke Review: A Primal VR Survival Game With Real Majesty

Read Here

Loco Dojo Unleashed Review: VR’s Logical, Enjoyable Answer To Mario Party

Read Here

Lone Echo 2 Review: A Gorgeous But Glacial Swansong For The Oculus Rift

Read Here

Resident Evil 4 VR Review: An Incredible Way To Revisit A Classic

Read Here

Unplugged Review: Thrilling Air Guitar With Unmatched Hand Tracking Capabilities

Read Here

Spacefolk City Review: Laying Some Nice Groundwork

Read Here

Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Review – VR’s Best Combat Sim Is Still In-Progress

Read Here

Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond Oculus Quest 2 Review – A Great Port Of A Flawed Game

Read Here

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Review – Sigmar’s Shame

Read Here

After The Fall Review: Frantically Fun Co-Op That Needs More Content

Read Here



Warplanes: WW1 Fighters Review – A Versatile Flight Sim That Delivers

Read Here

HoloLens 2 Review: Ahead Of Its Time, For Better And Worse

Read Here

Early DecaMove Review – A Little Device That Goes A Long Way For VR Locomotion

Read Here

Logitech G Pro Headset For Oculus Quest 2 Review – Comfortable, Clear And Routine

Read Here

VR Power 2 Review – Great Quest 2 Battery Extender For VR Marathons

Read Here

Forcetube Review: A VR Rifle Stock That’s Equal Parts Hassle And Immersive

Read Here

Varjo Aero Review: A Powerhouse Headset With Some Big Question Marks

Read Here

HTC Vive Flow Review: A Niche Within A Niche

Read Here

Nreal Light AR Glasses Review: A (Limited) Preview Of The Future

Read Here

VR Ears Review: Great Sound, With Issues

Read Here