Year In Review: All VR/AR Hardware & Game Reviews From 2021

This year has seen some absolutely incredible games release for VR and AR platforms, alongside a smattering of new hardware releases as well.
As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at some of the biggest stories and releases of 2021 and we’ve compiled all of our reviews from 2021 in one place.
Read on for the breakdown of UploadVR’s 2021 game and hardware reviews – we’ve highlighted some of the biggest releases in bold and included video reviews for some titles as well.
January – March
Mare Oculus Quest Review: A Breathless Beauty Of A VR Game
Battlescar Review: An Explosive Must-See
Hitman 3 VR Review – A (Mostly) Clean Kill
Yupitergrad Review: Innovative VR Platforming That’s As Much Hard Work As It Is Fun
Contractors Quest Review: VR Gets An Approachable Call of Duty-Style Shooter
Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis Review: Watered-Down Myst
Vanishing Grace Review: A Cozy Firewatch-Lite To Drink In
Terje Haakonsen’s Powder VR Early Access Review: A Fine Winter Sports VR Game
A Wake Inn Review: Tedious Pacing Overshadows Immersive Design
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Review – A Shooting Success
Crashland Review: A Deliciously Creepy If Overly Tough VR Critter Killer
The Climb 2 Review: Quest Gets A Real Cliffhanger
Flow Weaver Review: Clever Time-Weaving Doesn’t Escape Boredom
Hyper Dash Review: Dynamic And Intense Competitive VR Shooter
Cosmodread Review: Roguelike VR Horror Where No One Can Hear You Scream
Doom 3: VR Edition Review – A Serviceable Port Of A Game Never Intended For VR
Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever Review — Slightly Off-Target
April – June
Floor Plan 2 Review: A Henson-Esque Marvel
Hand Physics Lab Review: Experiments In Joy And Frustration At Your Fingertips
Carly And The Reaperman Review – VR’s Best Asymmetrical Co-Op Overcomes Its Scrappy Side
Alvo PSVR Review: Surprisingly Rewarding Barebones Shooter
Maskmaker Review – Wonderfully Intricate But Familiar VR Fairy Tale
Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife Review – Solid Survival Horror For VR
Star Wars Pinball VR Review: Making the Bump(er) to Hyper Space
The Wizards: Dark Times Review – Action-Packed Magical RPG Adventure
Demeo Review – A Social VR Masterclass In An Engaging Tabletop RPG
Zero Caliber: Reloaded Review – Fantastic Gunplay Held Back By Design Issues
Solaris: Offworld Combat Review – Sci-Fi Quake For The VR Age
Puzzle Bobble VR Review: A Fun If Unnecessary Take On A Classic
Carve Snowboarding Review – A Thrilling Take On An Addictive Sport
ForeVR Bowl Review: A Great Take On A Sport That Isn’t Ready For VR
Stones Of Harlath Review: Novel But All-Too-Brief Dungeon Crawling Throwback
Larcenauts Review: A Slick, Rich Shooter For Competitive Play
Sentenced Review: A Brilliantly Bloody Bit Of VR Theater
July – September
Chess Club Review – Almost All You Could Ask For From VR Chess
A Rogue Escape Review: Brilliantly Stuffy, Mercilessly Tough Puzzler
Sniper Elite VR Review: Old Dog, New Tricks
Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual Review – Light On Interaction, Heavy On Hilarity
Tarzan VR Review: Lord Of The Fumble
Winds & Leaves Review-In-Progress: A Peaceful Kind Of Progress
Arcsmith Review – Enjoyably Bitty, Immersive Puzzling From Bithell Games
Stride Review: Fast, Fluid VR In Need Of Much More Content
Disc Ninja Review – A Good Shot That Works Best In Multiplayer
Arashi: Castles Of Sin Review – Fun, Forgiving VR Stealth
Yuki Review: Classic Shooting Done Right in VR
Vengeful Rites Review: The Legend of Virtual Reality
Fracked Review: A Shooter With Brains, Brawn And Unfortunate Brevity
I Expect You To Die 2 Review: A Worthy Sequel Rich With Detail
Traffic Jams Review: Manic Mayhem In Mostly The Right Ways
A Township Tale Review: A Fascinating Glimpse Of A Future VR Great (Quest)
Goliath Review: Effective, Innovative Account Of Psychosis On Oculus Quest
Puzzling Places Oculus Quest Review: Stunning 3D Puzzles With Most Of The Right Pieces
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call Review: A Much More Satisfying Second Half
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Full Review: Bringing Balance To The Force
The Walking Dead – Aftershocks Review: The Endgame Saints & Sinners Needed
Rhythm Of The Universe: Ionia Review – A Gorgeous But Empty Adventure (PC)
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Review – The Best Zombie Apocalypse To Date (Updated 2021)
Rainbow Reactor: Fusion Review – If It Paint Broke, Don’t Fix It
October – December
Sweet Surrender Review: A Rock-Solid Roguelite With Room To Grow
Jurassic World Aftermath: Part 2 DLC Review – Same, But Different
Song in the Smoke Review: A Primal VR Survival Game With Real Majesty
Loco Dojo Unleashed Review: VR’s Logical, Enjoyable Answer To Mario Party
Lone Echo 2 Review: A Gorgeous But Glacial Swansong For The Oculus Rift
Resident Evil 4 VR Review: An Incredible Way To Revisit A Classic
Unplugged Review: Thrilling Air Guitar With Unmatched Hand Tracking Capabilities
Spacefolk City Review: Laying Some Nice Groundwork
Blade And Sorcery: Nomad Review – VR’s Best Combat Sim Is Still In-Progress
Medal of Honor: Above And Beyond Oculus Quest 2 Review – A Great Port Of A Flawed Game
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall Review – Sigmar’s Shame
After The Fall Review: Frantically Fun Co-Op That Needs More Content
Warplanes: WW1 Fighters Review – A Versatile Flight Sim That Delivers
HoloLens 2 Review: Ahead Of Its Time, For Better And Worse
Early DecaMove Review – A Little Device That Goes A Long Way For VR Locomotion
Logitech G Pro Headset For Oculus Quest 2 Review – Comfortable, Clear And Routine
VR Power 2 Review – Great Quest 2 Battery Extender For VR Marathons
Forcetube Review: A VR Rifle Stock That’s Equal Parts Hassle And Immersive
Varjo Aero Review: A Powerhouse Headset With Some Big Question Marks
HTC Vive Flow Review: A Niche Within A Niche
Nreal Light AR Glasses Review: A (Limited) Preview Of The Future
VR Ears Review: Great Sound, With Issues
