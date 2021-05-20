2021 VR Awards Extends Nominations Deadline Into June

AIXR is extending the nominations deadline for this year’s VR Awards into June.

Nominations for this year’s event — which will take place towards the end of 2021 — were due to end today, but they’re being extended out for another two weeks. They’ll now close on June 3rd.

VR Awards 2021 Nominations Extended

This year’s categories include 12 types. It recognizes apps, hardware and other services released between May 9th 2020 and July 1st 2021. That puts hardware like the Oculus Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2 in the running, along with recent games like Demeo (should their creators choose to put a nomination forward).

Here’s a list of this year’s categories:

VR Hardware of the Year

VR Game of the Year

VR Experience of the Year

VR Film of the Year

VR Marketing of the Year

Rising VR Company of the Year

Innovative VR Company of the Year

VR Social Impact Award

VR Enterprise Solution of the Year

VR Education & Training of the Year

VR Healthcare of the Year

Out-of-Home VR Entertainment of the Year

You can find out more about submitting a nomination right here. Finalists will be announced in July and the awards ceremony itself should go ahead in November. Last year’s awards moved online and virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year will do the same – you’ll be able to watch in-VR and on traditional platforms.

What do you want to see take home awards at this year’s show? Let us know in the comments below!