2021 VR Awards Extends Nominations Deadline Into June

AIXR is extending the nominations deadline for this year’s VR Awards into June.
Nominations for this year’s event — which will take place towards the end of 2021 — were due to end today, but they’re being extended out for another two weeks. They’ll now close on June 3rd.
VR Awards 2021 Nominations Extended
This year’s categories include 12 types. It recognizes apps, hardware and other services released between May 9th 2020 and July 1st 2021. That puts hardware like the Oculus Quest 2 and HP Reverb G2 in the running, along with recent games like Demeo (should their creators choose to put a nomination forward).
Here’s a list of this year’s categories:
- VR Hardware of the Year
- VR Game of the Year
- VR Experience of the Year
- VR Film of the Year
- VR Marketing of the Year
- Rising VR Company of the Year
- Innovative VR Company of the Year
- VR Social Impact Award
- VR Enterprise Solution of the Year
- VR Education & Training of the Year
- VR Healthcare of the Year
- Out-of-Home VR Entertainment of the Year
You can find out more about submitting a nomination right here. Finalists will be announced in July and the awards ceremony itself should go ahead in November. Last year’s awards moved online and virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year will do the same – you’ll be able to watch in-VR and on traditional platforms.
What do you want to see take home awards at this year’s show? Let us know in the comments below!