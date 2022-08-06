VR Awards 2022 Finalists: Resident Evil 4, Zenith & More Nominated For GOTY

The VR Awards announced the finalists for the upcoming 2022 ceremony, which includes titles like Resident Evil 4, Moss: Book II and Zenith: The Lost City nominated for VR Game of the Year.

The nominations opened in April, with release eligibility set between July 2021 and August 2022 for all categories. This year will mark the first in-person show since the start of the pandemic, with a return to London for the ceremony on November 3.

Last year, Demeo took home the coveted VR Game of the Year award, alongside the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition taking home VR Hardware of the Year.

The nominations for this year’s VR Game of the Year are:

Vail VR

The Tale of Onogoro

Cities: VR

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Last Call

Resident Evil 4

Wanderer

Finger Gun

Garden of the Sea

Moss: Book II

Zenith: The Last City

Lone Echo II

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar

After The Fall

Likewise, the nominations for VR Hardware of the Year:

Maestro DK3

Emerge Wave-1

Pico Neo 3 Link

Varjo Aero

Vive Flow

XTAL 3 Mixed Reality

Those are just two categories out of twelve total. It’s nice to see Lost Recipes nominated in the VR Experience of the Year category, an acknowledgement of how it occupies a space between game and educational experience. It’s also great to see Anotherway, the studio behind Unplugged, nominated in the Rising VR Company of the Year category.

You can view the full list of nominations here — be sure to keep an eye out for the results in November.