VR Awards 2022 To Return To London This Year

After two years of digital showings and limited physical events, the VR Awards returns to London later this year.

The event, run by The Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR), will be hosted on November 3. As with previous years, the ceremony will look to recognize not just the best in VR gaming but also hardware, enterprise, healthcare and other applications. Last year’s winners saw Demeo take home the prize for best game and HP’s Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition score best hardware.

As per usual, AIXR will be running events around the calendar in the build-up to the show. Nominations for this year’s awards will open on April 25, whilst tickets to the event itself are on sale now.

Awards season is already up and running for VR; last month Lone Echo 2 took home the immersive prize at the DICE awards. What games and apps are you hoping to see walk away with awards this year? Let us know in the comments below!