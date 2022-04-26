VR Awards Opens Nominations For 2022 Ceremony

Nominations are now open for the VR Awards 2022.
As we reported last month, the annual show will return to London later this year for its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will look to gather the VR industry under one roof on November 3rd to recognize the best in gaming, hardware, enterprise and a wide variety of other categories.
Nominations are open until June 20 and you can apply over on the official website. Two webinars will be held on making submissions on May 4 and June 6 respectively, both at 5pm UK. This year’s categories include:
-
VR Hardware of the Year
-
VR Game of the Year
-
VR Experience of the Year
-
VR Film of the Year
-
VR Marketing Campaign of the Year
-
Rising VR Company of the Year
-
Innovative VR Company of the Year
-
VR Social Impact Award
-
VR Enterprise Solution of the Year
-
VR Education & Training of the Year
-
VR Healthcare of the Year
-
VR LBE of the Year
Applicable apps/products must have been released between July 2021 – August 2022, which means that games like Resident Evil 4 VR and Moss: Book 2 would be eligible.
Demeo was awarded best hame at last year’s show, whereas the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept took home the prize for best hardware.