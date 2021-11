VR Cover Black Friday Deals: Oculus Quest 2 Accessory Sales And More

VR accessory company VR Cover is going live with a batch of Black Friday deals for Oculus Quest 2 accessories and beyond.

There’s savings to be had on many of the company’s Facial Interface and Foam Replacement sets for the Quest 2, bringing the price from $29 to $20.30. The same price drop is in place for the Light Grey Controller Grips for the Quest 2, too. Check out the full list of deals below.

VR Cover Black Friday Deals: Oculus Quest 2 Accessories

Controller Grips for Oculus Quest 2 (Light Grey) – $20.30

Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2 (Dark Blue & Black) $20.30

Minimal Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2 (Dark Grey) – $13.30

Cool XG Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2 – $20.30

Disposable Hygiene Covers for Oculus Quest 2 (50 and 100 pcs) $13.60/$23.20

Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2 (Dark Blue & Light Grey) – $20.30

Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2 (Dark Red & Light Grey) – $20.30

Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Quest 2 (Dark Blue) – $13.30

Headstrap Replacement for Oculus Quest 2 – $16.80

Head Strap Foam Pad for Oculus Quest 2 – $13.30

Lens Cover for Oculus™ Quest 2 (Light Grey) – $6.30

Premium USB-C Cable for Oculus Quest 2 (2m) – $8.10

Silicone Cover Grey for Oculus Quest 2 – $8.10

Silicone Cover Red for Oculus Quest 2 – $8.10

VR Cover Facial Interface Spacer for Oculus Quest 2 – $6.30

VR Cover for Oculus Quest 2 – $13.30

But there aren’t just Oculus Quest 2 accessories in the VRCover Black Friday deals. Here’s some extra deals that focus on the original Oculus Quest, Valve Index, HP Reverb G2 and others, with some extra items thrown in for good measure.

VRCover Black Friday Deals: Oculus Quest, Valve Index, HP Reverb G2 And More Accessories

HP Reverb G2

Silicone Cover for HP Reverb G2 – $9.80

Oculus Quest, Go & Rift

Foam Replacement for Oculus Rift (Blue/Red) – $8.70

Facial Interface & Foam Replacement Set for Oculus Go – $14.50

VR Cover for Oculus Quest – $11.40

Foam Replacement Slim for Oculus Quest – $11.40

Head Strap Foam Pad for Oculus Quest – $9.50

Silicone Cover for Oculus Quest – $7

VR Cover for Oculus Rift – $13.30

HTC Vive

HTC Vive Deluxe Audio Strap Foam Replacement – $17.50 – $20

HTC Vive Foam Replacement 6mm – $17.40

HTC Vive VR Cover (Gray) – $13.30

Valve Index

Silicone Cover for Valve Index – $9.80

Valve Index VR Cover – $15.20

Others

Cotton VR Headphone Covers (Regular) – $7

Retro VR Sweatshirt 100% Merino Wool – $45