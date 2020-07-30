The VR Download: Quest 2 IPD, Frostpoint, OpenXR, Onward’s Port

The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, streamed from our virtual studios!

We’ll be talking about Onward, which just came to Oculus Quest and Pistol Whip which just came to PSVR.

The News Discussion this week:

At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s: How Much Does Graphical Realism Matter in VR?

As always, episodes are available for listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within 24 hours of airing.