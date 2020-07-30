The VR Download: Quest 2 IPD, Frostpoint, OpenXR, Onward’s Port

The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, streamed from our virtual studios!
We’ll be talking about Onward, which just came to Oculus Quest and Pistol Whip which just came to PSVR.
The News Discussion this week:
- Sources: New Oculus Quest Has Adjustable Lenses For IPD
- Frostpoint Is A New Multiplayer AAA VR Shooter From inXile, Creators Of Wasteland And Mage’s Tale
- Microsoft Flight Simulator VR Support Confirmed For Fall, But Only On Reverb G2
- Facebook’s Oculus Store Now Accepts OpenXR Apps
At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s: How Much Does Graphical Realism Matter in VR?
