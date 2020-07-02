The VR Download: Weekly VR News Live From Virtual Studio

The VR Download is UploadVR’s weekly show about all things VR and AR, broadcast from our virtual studios in the metaverse!
Join us at 1pm PST on YouTube LIVE. If you have any questions about the week’s VR news, this is your opportunity to ask us directly.
The News Discussion this week:
- Valve: Future SteamVR Features Will Be On ‘OpenXR Side’ As Valve Transitions From OpenVR
- Facebook-Owned Beat Saber Is Getting Cut From VR Arcades
- Google Figured Out How To Stream 6DoF Video Over The Internet
- Facebook Researchers Show The Most Compact VR Optics Yet
- Onward Oculus Quest Release Date Revealed
- Google Acquires North’s Focals Smartglasses Business
At the end of each show, we discuss a Hot Topic. This week’s: one year on, did Valve’s Index live up to its promise?
As always, episodes are available for listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.