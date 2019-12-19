Today’s Guest On The VR Download Is Nonny de la Peña, Immersive Journalism Pioneer

UploadVR’s weekly podcast, The VR Download, is LIVE on YouTube today at 10:30 AM PST (17:30 UTC)!

Unlike regular video podcasts, The VR Download is broadcast from virtual reality! Our team are together in a virtual space, giving us many of the benefits of a studio even though we live on different continents.

Our Special Guest this week is Nonny de la Peña, a pioneer in Immersive journalism, founder and CEO of Emblematic Group.

This week’s Hot Topic: Oculus Quest and Valve Index are backordered to February. What does this mean for VR?

Watch In VR With Bigscreen!

Every episode, you can watch The VR Download LIVE in virtual reality with an audience of other VR users on any major VR headset (including Oculus Quest and Oculus Go!), via the Bigscreen platform.

Show Structure

The show is hosted by our Operations Manager, Kyle Riesenbeck. Kyle was formerly the host of the Rev VR Podcast, a popular VR podcast back in the Oculus development kits era.

[Section 1] The News Discussion: our thoughts on the biggest VR news of the past week, one article at a time. You’ll hear our in depth behind the scenes thoughts on what’s happening in the virtual reality industry.

[Section 2] Release of the Week: the team talks about the VR games they’ve been playing this week and try to come to a consensus as to what is the most significant.

[Section 3] The Hot Topic: an in depth discussion of one big (sometimes controversial) industry trend, topic, or idea per week.

[Section 4] Special Guest Interview: a 1-1 interview with a significant developer, executive, or personality from the VR industry.

You can watch the episode LIVE on YouTube. As always, we’ll also be making it available for audio-only listening on Apple, Google, Spotify, TuneIn/Alexa, Stitcher, and more within a couple of hours of airing.